Nokia XR20 review in 5 points: Is this rugged phone worth buying for Rs 46,999?

Nokia may not have launched a flagship phone for years now, so the closest thing we have to a flagship phone is HMD's new phone, Nokia XR20. In reality, this is not even a high-end phone if you base your opinion strictly on the phone's specifications. But this is not your regular phone. It is a rugged phone, which means it is a phone that you can take on mountain treks, hand over to your little kids, and use almost carelessly.

I spent some days with the Nokia XR20 recently. My experience was bittersweet. That is because while I liked the ruggedness of the phone (and mind you, there is nothing stronger than this at this price on the Indian market), the specifications of the phone are what you will find on budget phones in India. And that is where the appeal of the phone wanes. But that does not mean the phone is a failure. In fact, it has carved out its own league of customers.

I wrote an expansive review of the Nokia XR20 earlier this week, but in case you want a synopsis of it, here is the review in five points:

Point 1: Nokia XR20 is a rugged phone, which means its body can endure practically anything. It is temperature-resistant, which means you can use it on a sultry day in a desert or when you trek to high mountain peaks. It is scratch resistant, which means you do not have to worry about dropping it. It is water and dust resistant, meaning you can take it swimming with you and use it with wet or dirty hands. And despite being so durable, the phone does not look boring at all. The mix of polycarbonate composite and aluminium makes it look suave. And that is the best thing about it.

Point 2: Nokia XR20 has a big 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a punch-hole in the middle. This is the toughest screen you can find on a phone at this price, thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display gets adequately bright for outdoor use, so I did not have to squint when reading my favourite articles. And watching movies is enjoyable, too. It supports high-definition streaming on Netflix and other platforms, which makes the phone perfect for entertainment. Add to that, stereo speakers that are amply loud, and you get a nice entertainment package.

Point 3: The processor department is where the phone slightly falters. Despite being a Rs 47,000 phone, the Nokia XR20 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that brings budget-range performance. Its performance is similar to a Rs 12,000 phone, which is not bad if you want to watch Instagram videos, chat on WhatsApp, and binge-watch Netflix. Heck, it is even good for games with low-end graphics, which means you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG: New State, and Garena Free Fire in default (read low) graphics. Anything higher than that makes the experience jittery, if not absolutely frozen. This is not ideal for a phone this costly, but HMD is not selling performance with this phone. Isn't it?

Point 4: The Nokia XR20 has two cameras on the back and one on the front. There is a 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel combination sitting at the centre of the back panel. While the main camera clicks detailed daylight photos with well-balanced dynamic range and natural colours, the low-light performance is average. The night mode does help brighten scenes in photos but also introduces blurriness in them, which you will not like. Photos taken indoors look murky, but you can edit them to make them look slightly better. The selfie camera clicks nice photos that you will love to post on Instagram, but the portrait mode is not on point in terms of edge detection.

Point 5: Inside the Noki XR20 is a 4630mAh battery, which might seem weak when you see 5000mAh and 6000mAh batteries on phones in this price range. But what if I tell you that this is absolutely the right kind of capacity? Not that a little more would have hurt anyone, but this battery lasts a day easily with typical usage. That is because the phone's hardware is not demanding and consumes less power. Plus, Android's default battery optimisation algorithm allows the phone to efficiently manage power. I like the Nokia XR20's power capabilities.

Nokia XR20 review verdict

The Nokia XR20 is a phone that you will not see much with people around you. And that makes this phone special. It is indeed special. The phone's body is the sturdiest you can get. It can go for a shower or go swimming with you. It can be used in any place in any climate. You can use it under water and with thick gloves. And that calls for the special. That is what you pay for. Not for the specifications that are average, but for the peace of mind that you can hand this phone to your kids without worrying they will break it.