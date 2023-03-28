Nothing Ear (2) now on sale in India: 3 reasons to buy and 1 to avoid

The Nothing Ear (2) is now on sale in India and interested buyers can get it via various online platforms like Flipkart. The TWS wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999 in the country and there is no launch offer on these. The company has targeted the Rs 10,000 price segment, where one will already find a lot of options. The Nothing Ear (2) is the new entrant in the segment, but is it worth buying right now? Here are three reasons to buy it and one to avoid it.

Nothing Ear (2): 3 reasons to buy wireless earbuds

-The new Nothing Ear (2) offers good sound quality and a great fit. It is for those who like listening to bass-oriented music tracks. One will likely enjoy listening to pop music and EDM, as per our experience. In tracks like Animal and Lean On, we felt the beats and enjoyed listening to them. Whether you are going for a run or working out, the Nothing earbuds will be a perfect companion for your smartphone. It even has support for LHDC Bluetooth codec to let you listen to music tracks at high quality.

-Another reason is the solid battery life that I got with the Nothing earphones. With the ANC turned off, I was able to use the TWS wireless earbuds for more than three days with 3-4 hours of usage each day. This is pretty impressive considering many earphones are not able to last this long.

-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) works well and is able to cut most of the background noise when needed during calls or while listening to music. There is a transparency mode as well and you can make several changes using the Nothing X app.

Nothing Ear (2): 1 reason to avoid it

The case has a plastic build. While this is not a deal breaker, some people who can't use the earphones carefully and keep having accidents would likely have issues with the durability of the case. It attracts scratches pretty easily and can get damaged in the longer run.

Nothing Ear (2): Top features

One of the key USPs of Nothing Ear (2) is support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds have 11.6mm drivers with a new dual-chamber design for better overall sound quality. It even has support for LHDC 5.0 technology, which will let you listen to high-res certified tracks.

The brand claims that its latest set of Nothing Ear (2) TWS earphones can deliver up to 36 hours of playtime with the charging case if ANC is off. According to the details revealed by the company, the wireless earbuds are IP54 water-resistant, while the charging case is IP55 rated.