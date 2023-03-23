The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds have been launched in India under Rs 10,000, a segment that a lot of brands are targeting to offer users a premium experience at an accessible price. The latest Nothing earphones are priced at Rs 9,999 in the country. It will be seen competing against the Oppo Enco X2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and more. Having said that, is the new Nothing Ear (2) worth your money or should you consider other options? Keep reading to find out. But, before that, let's take a quick look at the specifications.

Nothing Ear (2): Specifications

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds have 11.6mm drivers with a new dual-chamber design for a better overall sound quality. It even has support for LHDC 5.0 technology, which will let you listen to high-res certified tracks. Nothing claims that its new Ear (2) earphones can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case with ANC turned off. The wireless earbuds are IP54 water-resistant, while the charging case is IP55.

Nothing Ear (2) review in 5 points: Is it worth your money?

-One of the reasons why someone should consider buying the new Nothing Ear (2) is for good sound quality. It is for those who like listening to bass-oriented music tracks. One will likely enjoy listening to pop music and EDM, as per our experience. In tracks like Animal and Lean On, we felt the beats and enjoyed listening to them. Whether you are going for a run or working out, the Nothing earbuds will be a perfect companion for your smartphone.

-There is also support for the LHDC Bluetooth codec, which helps offer a more detailed sound experience and I was able to hear instruments and compositions in depth. Though, if your smartphone doesn't have support for this codec, then you will have to settle for AAC or SBC codecs, which can also help offer decent transfer speed and sample rate. An average user won't spot much of a difference and will likely enjoy the music.

-Another reason is the solid battery life that I got with the Nothing earphones. With ANC turned off, I was able to use the TWS wireless earbuds for more than three days with 3-4 hours of usage each day. This is pretty impressive considering many earphones are not able to last this long.

-The Nothing Ear (2) also has one of the best designs in the market and I will tell you why. Just like the predecessor, the Ear (2) features a unique semi-transparent design, which looks stylish and practical at the same time.

-The case and earbuds are not only compact, but also lightweight. The fit was also just perfect for me and I was never worried about losing the earbuds while running or doing any intense tasks. All this helps offer a great experience. However, the case is not as duarable because of plastic build and so, users are advised to use it carefully.