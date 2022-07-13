Nothing Phone (1): Four unique features that the competition does not offer

Nothing Phone (1), possibly the most hyped smartphone of 2022, has been officially launched in India. The company's first smartphone grabbed many eyeballs for its unique design language that helps the Phone (1) stand out and look different from the sea of smartphones out there. It is not just the design but a combination of multiple parameters that makes the Phone (1) a unique offering after a long time.

Here are four such features of the Nothing Phone (1), which, according to us, make it a great offering in the price range.

Transparent design

We thought of stating the obvious USP first, which is the most talked-about feature of the Phone (1). The Phone (1) has a transparent glass back panel with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for that premium in-hand feel while offering a unique design language. It is not completely transparent as the internal components are covered with the help of black and white-coloured metal sheets for a more sophisticated look.

LED lights

The use of LED lights for notifications is not new on smartphones. However, Nothing took it a step further and introduced the Phone (1) with multiple strips on the back. Each of these differently-shaped strips has over 900 LEDs, which light up when the user receives a call or message, or when they put the phone on charge. Phone (1) also has a tiny red LED light that glows when the user is recording a video.

Moreover, users can customise the way these LED lights glow. Nothing calls it the Glyph Interface, which can be customised for each ringtone or user. The result? Users will get an idea about the notification or call without having to lift the phone.

Wireless charging

We do not see many phones priced under Rs 40,000 with wireless charging support. The Nothing Phone (1), which is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model, comes with wireless charging support. Although the phone only supports 15W wireless charging, it is still a good alternative to wired charging. For example, if your car has a wireless charging pad, the Phone (1)'s 4500 mAh battery can get some on-the-go refill till you reach your destination.

Recycled aluminium frame

Not many smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment come with an aluminium frame. The Phone (1) not only features a metal frame but also uses components that are made from recycled materials. It is not just the metal frame as the retail box and some of the phone's components also use recycled materials.