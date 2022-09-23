Nothing working on a laptop? Carl Pei has an answer for this question

Is Nothing planning to launch a laptop? Well, the brand has so far launched only two categories in the global market and it doesn't seem like a laptop is coming anytime soon. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, posted a tweet on Twitter, saying he is bored on a plane and that people can ask him any question. Following this, tipster Ben Geskin asked him about the company's plans to enter the laptop market.

Pei asserted that Nothing has considered the laptop category and that it has already made some concepts. But, the company isn't planning on jumping to a new category just right now, considering it has introduced only a few products in the current categories. Pie explained that the brand first "really needs to focus on becoming successful in current categories."

While we won't get to see a Nothing laptop anytime soon, it does seem that the company will eventually make an entry into this category too. The fact that Nothing has already made some concepts makes it clear that the Nothing laptop will arrive in the future, once the company remains successful in establishing its current portfolio.

So far, Nothing has announced only one set of wireless earphones and a smartphone. Both the products received a lot of praise for their unique design and good performance at an affordable price. The company is soon expected to launch one more wireless earphones. Nothing just recently showed off its next set of TWS, which the company is calling Ear (stick).

The exact specifications, price, and sale date are currently unknown. But, we do know that the earbuds will be made available in Indian as well as global markets. The new TWS comes in the form of a stick-shaped charging case that has been inspired by "classic cosmetic silhouettes." The company is claiming that the new earbuds have a "supremely comfortable ergonomic design." More details are expected to be revealed soon. The Nothing ear (1) is currently selling with a price tag of Rs 7,199 during Flipkart Big Billion Days.

At the moment, there are no details on upcoming Nothing products. A user asked Pei if the company is planning to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which Qualcomm is expected to unveil in November this year. While Pei didn't answer the question, he did take a dig at some of the popular tech brands.

"Wrong question. We're not here to buy a bunch of components and package it together. There's lots of companies who do that and the world doesn't need another one," Pei said. He basically suggested that the company wants to launch innovative products in the markets, instead of doing just what every other tech brand is doing.