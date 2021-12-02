News TECHNOLOGY Now, book an Uber ride on WhatsApp, feature now available in Lucknow Feedback

Now, book an Uber ride on WhatsApp, feature now available in Lucknow

Uber and Meta have collaborated to bring ride-hailing services to WhatsApp, which will not only give users a more convenient way, but also increase the companies' user bases.

Uber rides will now be available on WhatsApp. (Source: Reuters)