Now find your favourite soundtracks from Squid Game, Money Heist, and more from Netflix on Spotify

Music streaming giant, Spotify, has announced the launch of a new hub. On the platform, the fans can listen to all the official playlists, podcasts, and more pertaining to Netflix Shows.

The Netflix Hub is available to Free and Premium Spotify users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India. It includes official playlists for shows like Money Heist and Bridgerton and soundtracks for hit series like Squid Games.

The hub would also contain Netflix-tied podcasts including Okay, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, and The Crown: The Official Podcast, the Swedish music streaming company said in a blog post.

This hub can be accessed from the Spotify webs version and the mobile app. All you need to do is search for "Netflix" on Spotify; you will find songs, podcasts, and even sing-alongs for some of your favorite Netflix shows.

Netflix's new dedicated hub is similar to Spotify's Disney-themed hub from a few years ago. It, too, has soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts related to Disney content.

Spotify, which saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter, has benefited from the pandemic as people turned to its music platform to stay entertained. But with growing competition from Apple Music and Amazon Music, Spotify is looking at introducing new features to attract more subscribers.

In an official blog post Spotify said, "In honour of the second part of the final season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Spotify has refreshed the La Casa De Papel destination. There, you'll find new videos from the cast and the show's official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes. Dedicated fans can also take their connection with the show a step further with a quiz sure to steal your heart. Take the Character Match Playlist quiz to find out your perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match."

Additionally, you will find an enhanced album experience for Netflix's new action-packed Western film, The Harder They Fall, and enjoy the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the movie's soundtrack, led by Jay-Z.