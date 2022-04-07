OnePlus 10 Pro display is the unsung hero that gives it an edge over competitors

Recently, when we reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro — you can read the full review here — we termed the phone arguably the best high-end Android phone to buy in India right now. It was based on several factors. In particular, we liked the camera performance and wrote about it in the review. We also like the display of the OnePlus 10 Pro and mentioned it in the review. However, we think that there is space and opportunity to take a closer look at the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is a fantastic screen packed with some new features and technologies. Its story can be retold.

Since the very beginning, some eight years ago, OnePlus has extensively focussed on the display in its phones. In most instances, it has offered phones with the best display that one can get. And almost with every iteration of its flagship phone, OnePlus has introduced new technologies in its screen. The OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception!

In the review, we found that the OnePlus 10 Pro sports a fantastic display. The 6.7-inch display shows great colours. Its resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels gives it a sharpness that makes text and images look crisp on it, and its brightness is ample enough to deal with the harsh summer sun in Delhi, where we reviewed the phone. And the reason why the display of the OnePlus 10 Pro is so good is because of some core technologies. Let's take a quick look at them.

1- LTPO 2nd Gen: LTPO is the latest big deal in smartphone display technology. It's not exactly new. We first saw it in the Apple Watch Series 4. Then it appeared on OnePlus 9 Pro last year. And now, in 2022, it is in its 2nd generation, with the OnePlus 10 Pro among a handful of devices using it. The big advantage of the LTPO is not around the colours, contrast or brightness. Instead, it is about the refresh rate of the display where the LTPO Gen 2 offers benefits. If you are following smartphone technologies, you will know that nowadays, premium phones come with displays that have higher refresh rates. Most of the flagship phones have displays that can refresh their content at a speed of 120Hz. In premium and mid-segment devices, we have phones sporting screens with a 90Hz display rate.

Like most other phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro too comes with a display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. But with, the LTPO technology, it also supports this refresh rate at a variable rate. In other words, due to LTPO Gen 2, the screen of the OnePlus 10 Pro can refresh at the speed of 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on the need. So, for example, if you are watching a YouTube video, the refresh rate can match the frame rate of the video — say 30 or 60 — whereas while scrolling or gaming, the frame rate shoots up to give users a more fluid and smooth experience.

The result of this variable frame rate is that users get the right kind of smoothness on their screen without making any sacrifice on battery because a high refresh rate often means higher battery consumption. OnePlus says that the 10 Pro display is more power-efficient — one and half hours more battery time — than the 90Hz screen in a phone that lacks LTPO technology.

2- Dual Colour Calibration: All high-end phones use displays that have been calibrated for good colours accuracy. In particular, phones from Apple, Samsung and OnePlus have paid special attention to calibration. This time with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is doing something unique. It is calibrating the phone's screen for two different brightness levels — 500nits and 1000nits. What this means in use is that even with dynamic brightness turned on, users are likely to see the right and accurate colours. Probably this is the reason why we during the review found the OnePlus 10 Pro display to show such lovely colours. According to OnePlus, the Dual Colour Calibration gives the OnePlus 10 Pro display up to 50 per cent better colour accuracy.

Of course, it also helps that the OnePlus 10 Pro supports HDR 10+ and DCI-P3 colour space. And finally, we believe that the Nature Tone (a feature similar to Apple's True Tone) also helps the OnePlus 10 Pro show natural colours by analysing the ambient light and accordingly setting the white balance.

3- Super Video Resolution: Another unique feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro display is its Super Video Resolution which enhances the resolution of low-res videos. This is done through the graphics hardware in the phone. This feature does require software support to work well, but OnePlus says that YouTube and Instagram, an app in which users are likely to get low-resolution 720P or lower videos, is supported.

4- AI Adaptive brightness: Finally, there is the AI-driven brightness mechanism in the OnePlus 10 Pro. While almost all phones support adaptive brightness, they do so by using the ambient light sensor. So, if you are in dark areas, the display lowers the brightness. If you are in bright sunlight, the phone cranks up the display brightness. But in the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has added another dimension: AI. This AI learns from the user's behaviour by taking into account how many times, when and in what way the user manually adjusts the brightness. After a while, the phone starts taking into account this information to fine-tune the brightness better. The result is, that a few months into using, the OnePlus 10 Pro, it would start adjusting brightness in a way that gives the right experience to the user.