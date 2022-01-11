OnePlus 10 Pro launched and this is how much it may cost in India

OnePlus 10 Pro has finally marked its official debut at the recent OnePlus launch event in China. The new flagship smartphone from the firm had been in talks for well over a month now and, with its launch, brings the much-speculated rumours to life. This includes a new and improved camera setup powered by Hasselblad, a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 display, a large 5000mAh battery as well as Qualcomm's latest flagship processor - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can check out all the specifications of the new OnePlus 10 Pro here.

OnePlus held the launch of its device early this year, possibly to compete with the other flagship phones from the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and others. To have an edge in this contest, OnePlus has even priced its new flagship at a more affordable price point than what we saw with the OnePlus 9 Pro last year.

In figures, the base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched at a price of RMB 4699, which roughly equates to Rs 54,500. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two other variants on offer. One carries 8GB of RAM and 256 GB storage and is priced at RMB 4999, or Rs 58,000. The top-of-the-line option comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs RMB 5299, or Rs 61,400.

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro had been launched at a starting price of RMB 4999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top model went up to RMB 5999 or Rs 69,500 in comparison.

Note that the OnePlus 10 Pro has only been launched for OnePlus' home market as of now. However, it can easily be guessed that the firm will introduce the phone in India too, at a later point. As and when it does so, here is how we expect OnePlus to price its new flagship phone in the country.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected India price

Now that we know the China prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro, we can take a hint at what the top-OnePlus phone will cost in India. For this, we shall also account for the price hikes from shipping, based on what we saw with the OnePlus 9 Pro last year.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 9 Pro base variant (8GB + 128GB) was launched in China for RMB 4999 but made its way to India at a starting price of Rs 64,999. This marks a Rs 7,000 increase in its cost in India from its prices in China.

Using the same margin, we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to debut in India at a price of around Rs 61,000 (rounding off the Rs 500) for the base variant. OnePlus might go a step further to reduce the price to around Rs 60,000 for the flagship phone.

The other model for the OnePlus 9 Pro that we saw in India carried 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and debuted at a price of Rs 69,999. This is the same price for the top model as seen in China.

Maintaining the same competitive pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro, we may see the top model of the OnePlus phone retail in India for Rs 65,000. This accounts for the Rs 5,000 price gap between the base variant and the top model in the country, as seen with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

We expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to debut in India and other international markets sometime in March, OnePlus' usual launch timeline for this series. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for timely updates on its launch in the country.