OnePlus 11 Concept showcased with Active Cryo Flux liquid cooling technology on a smartphone

OnePlus showcased its latest innovation - the OnePlus 11 Concept at a pre-launch press event before MWC in Barcelona, Spain. The aim of the OnePlus 11 Concept is to demonstrate how a PC-like active cooling technology can also be achieved on a smartphone. For the same, OnePlus has employed an Active Cryo-Flux, OnePlus' cooling technology, in the rear design of the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone, and the company believes that this feature could be a game changer in cooling technology for devices that will come in the future. Here is everything you need to know about the brand-new OnePlus 11 Concept.

OnePlus 11 Concept: Price and features

The OnePlus 11 Concept is a "concept" smartphone, which means, sadly this phone will not see a commercial release. At the event, OnePlus did comment on the pricing, specifications or release, and in fact, only focused on explaining the cooling technology and how it works. Now, why would OnePlus want to focus on an event, for a smartphone, which the company does not even plan to ship? Well, the simple answer to this is to show the world that a feat such as this can be achieved with a smartphone. But as we are still a few years away from going into mass production, hence, this is a concept phone.

The idea of the OnePlus 11 Concept employing Active Cryo Flux cooling technology is pretty straightforward - it is meant to increase the device's performance by keeping it cool under sustained performance-driven tasks such as gaming or charging. OnePlus claims that the Active Cryo Flux cooling technology can reduce the temperature of the OnePlus 11 Concept to up to 2.1 degrees Celsius, thus improving the frame rate by 3-4 fps during gameplay. Similarly, the cooling tech can also bring the phone's temperature down by up to 1.6 degrees Celsius, shaving off 30-45s from the charging time.

Of course, the OnePlus 11 Concept also features a futuristic transparent rear design which shows the micro-liquid flowing through the pipelines beneath the rear glass. Aesthetically, the phone is a looker, but realistically also, the Active Cryo Flux is a state-of-the-art technology that brings PC-like cooling functionality in a miniaturised form factor of a smartphone. And how this works is that OnePlus has fitted industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the centre, which are themselves connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. The micropump then takes up an area of less than 0.2 cm2, enabling the liquid to circulate around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone's weight and thickness.

To recall, back in 2020, OnePlus unveiled its first concept device, the OnePlus Concept One which introduced the world to the disappearing rear camera. The Concept One was based on the OnePlus 7T Pro at the time. Fast forward three years, and we now have the OnePlus 11 Concept, which is, of course, based on the OnePlus 11 and features a full-blown liquid-cooling technology just like you'd have it on a PC. So, of course, since this is a concept device, we know it's all about looking cool, and we also know for a fact that tech like this won't be mass-produced any time soon. However, with this latest showcase, we also believe that a feat like this is possible on a smartphone and the future has great potential.