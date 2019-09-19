OnePlus 7T Pro leaks: New renders show no major design change, likely to look like OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 7T series in India and North America on September 26. The upcoming phone is expected to look and feel similar to the existing OnePlus 7 Pro, barring the addition of the new Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. Other than the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones, OnePlus will also unveil OnePlus TV. However, it won't be available globally and chances are that OnePlus TV will skip North America.

Look-wise, OnePlus 7T Pro is almost identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro and comes with a similar pop-up camera for selfies. It has similar near edge-to-edge design and may have similar colour choices. The leaked OnePlus 7T Pro shows the blue finish, which is lighter than the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Earlier, OnePlus itself showcased the final design of OnePlus 7T with a circular camera array. OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to come with a vertical camera module at the back.

The all-new OnePlus 7T series will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. We can expect improved battery performance and faster charging times. It is almost confirmed that OnePlus 7T Pro will come with curved edges with a no-notch design. The phones will have 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there have been no leaks as of now for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, OnePlus will not want to raise the prices any further and both the OnePlus T-series devices may launch at the same price at which OnePlus 7 and onePlus 7 Pro were launched. The OnePlus 7T Pro could be launched at Rs 48,999, while the OnePlus 7T may be launched at Rs 32,999. The RAM and internal storage options may also not vary and the new T variants of OnePlus 7 could start at 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variants.

For optics, the triple camera set up of OnePlus 7T might come with a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, could come with a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV India launch on September 26: Check camera, specs, other details

Also read: OnePlus 7T Pro design leak: Vertical camera module with ToF sensor, pop-up selfie camera tipped

Also Read: OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad R&D centre

Also Read: JioFiber: Is it worth getting GigaFiber connection for free 4K TV?