OnePlus 9 Pro 5G gets yet another price cut in India, now available under Rs 55,000

With the launch of the OnePlus 10 series, the price of the OnePlus 9 series has gone down. The OnePlus 9 Pro, was launched as the company's flagship device last year. Soon after the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India was announced, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G got a price cut. This is the second time in a week the phone got price cut. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with the Qualcomm processor which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In India, the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G price after discount

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes in two variants, including the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256G. The 8GB variant was priced at Rs 59,999 and the 12GB is priced at Rs 64,999. After the price cut of Rs 5800, The 8GB variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs 54,199 whereas the 12GB variant is now priced at Rs 59,199. The new price of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is now reflected on the official website of OnePlus, as well as on Amazon. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is offered in three color variants, including Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Specifications

OnePus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch quad HD+ display with a resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

The OnePus 9 Pro 5G houses a 4500mAh battery which support 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad camera set-up on the rear which includes a 48MPprimary + 50MP ultra wide + 8MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.