OnePlus 9RT price leaked ahead of India launch on Friday

Oneplus 9RT India price has been leaked online just ahead of the launch. The company is gearing up to launch its latest premium OnePlus smartphone in the country on January 14, which is tomorrow. Interested users will be able to live stream the OnePlus 9RT India launch event via the company's official YouTube channel. It will begin at 5:00PM.

Now, ahead of the official event, the OnePlus 9RT has been spotted on an online retailer website called Sangeetha Mobiles, which claims that the device will cost Rs 42,999 in India. This price might be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The listing suggests that OnePlus will also launch a 12GB + 256GB storage model, which will be priced at Rs 46,999.

It should be noted that OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed the price of the OnePlus 9RT and the details will be revealed at tomorrow's launch event. The listing, which was spotted by MySmartPrice, has already been taken down from the retailer's website. It reveals that the handset will be sold in Black and Silver colour options.

Previous reports have suggested that the new OnePlus phone will be made available via Amazon and the same might take place on January 17. Besides, the OnePlus 9RT has already been launched in China, so the Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications. Here's everything you need to know.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 9RT could sport a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will likely operate at full-HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, which will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. It is said to ship with ColorOS skin out of the box.

In terms of optics, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could pack a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It might be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you might get to see a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

It will likely arrive with a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus may offer support for 65W fast charging. The connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and more.