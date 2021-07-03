OnePlus announces merger of its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS

OnePlus announced on Friday that it is working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The announcement comes weeks after OnePlus said that to have more resources and create better products it will integrate with Oppo on a deeper level. The company also added that the integration on a deeper level would bring faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

"After a lot of evaluation and discussion, we've come up with a solid plan to best leverage our shared resources with OPPO. In order to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, we're working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it's happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience," Gary C, OxygenOS Product Lead, said in a blog post..

Gary assured that OxygenOs will remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices instead of ColorOS, which runs on Oppo phones. The new devices in future will arrive with OS that would be built on a more stable and stronger platform. Along with the merger of ColorOS and OxygenOS, OnePlus also announced an improved software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of our open market smartphones:

OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 8, which was the company's flagship device in 2020, will receive three major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. This would be applicable to the newer devices as well.

Coming to the mid-rangers like the Nord and the Nord CE, OnePlus has said that the devices will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. While the other Nord N10 and N100, will receive one major Android update and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier said that despite a deeper integration with Oppo, OnePlus will continue to operate independently. "As for the OnePlus brand we will continue to operate independently, focused on providing you with the best possible products and experience as we have always done. We will continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon) and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus' commitment to you remains the same," Lau had said.