OnePlus co-founder says he prefers iMessage over WhatsApp, Google Messages: Here's Why

Apple iMessage may not be the most obvious communication channel in India, but it remains a go-to messaging app in some global markets, like the US. Apple's standard messaging app for iPhones and Macs competes with Google Messages, which is the default app on most Android phones. Apart from that, it is a rival to Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is available to download for free on Google Play and App Store. Different users may have different opinions about their preferred messaging app, but it seems the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, prefers iMessage over most messaging apps.

The founder of the UK-based Nothing, which will launch its first Android phone next month, revealed this while responding to a tweet by Android Police.

The initial tweet asked fans to choose between popular messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and more. Interestingly, the image attached to the tweet bearing logos of the messaging apps does not include iMessage. Either way, Pei responded to the post and said he prefers iMessage over most messaging apps. He even replied to follow-up questions from fans, clarifying his preference.

A user (Aleeexfu) said, "You're releasing an android phone [Noothing Phone 1] next month, Carl". To which, Pei replied, "Doesn't stop you from admiring great products". He also said that he prefers iMessage as it offers a "Great UX [user experience]" and is "a delight to use".

iMessage is the standard messaging app on iPhones, and users can even access messages and media files seamlessly via their MacBooks. Similar to WhatsApp, iMessage users can share files quickly, create groups, reply to individual messages, and so on. The latter offers intuitive animations that make the app more lively. However, most of its features work with the Apple ecosystem, meaning if an Android user with Google Messages sends a text on iMessage, the latter will receive texts in a green box instead of a blue box, and the animations won't work. iMessage's Blue and Green boxes have been criticised for affecting young users mentally.

Meanwhile, Pei's Nothing will launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in July. The phone is teased to tackle iPhones without a premium price tag.