OnePlus Diwali sale starts on September 22: Big discount on OnePlus 10 Pro, wireless earphones, and more

Amazon and Flipkart will host their latest sale events starting September 23, just a few weeks ahead of the Diwali festival to offer users great deals. Both the e-commerce giants have revealed most of the deals on popular phones. We now have more details on OnePlus phone deals. It seems like Flipkart might not be offering OnePlus devices at discounted prices, considering the platform has listed deals on devices from most brands, excluding OnePlus.

OnePlus Diwali sale starts on September 22: Deals on phone, wireless earphones

Those who are interested in buying OnePlus phones at a lower price can head to Amazon or the company's official India website. OnePlus will be hosting a sale on its official site too and it will start on September 22. During this sale period, the company will be selling the OnePlus 10 Pro at an effective price of Rs 55,999. The handset was launched earlier this for Rs 66,999, which means that OnePlus will officially offer a discount of Rs 11,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Do keep in mind that the company won't offer a flat discount of Rs 11,000. The offer will be based on bank cards and there will also be some sort of flat discount. There will likely be some exchange offers too, which will bring down the price by a big margin. People will also be able to save an additional Rs 10,000 with exchange bonus.

The OnePlus 10R, which was announced in India under Rs 40,000 price segment, will be available for less than Rs 30,000. The sale page of OnePlus is promising that customers will be able to buy the OnePlus 10R at an effective price of Rs 29,999. It was originally priced at Rs 38,999, which means that customers will be getting Rs 9,000 discount as part of Diwali festival celebration sale.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will cost you Rs 17,499. It is currently selling online for Rs 19,999. So, you will get a discount of Rs 2,500, and this offer will be applicable on bank cards. The OnePlus Buds Pro will also be available at an effective price of Rs 6,490, down from Rs 9,990. Of course, this offer will be based on bank cards. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be on sale for Rs 2,099, down from Rs 2,799.

It is important to note that all the OnePlus phone deals will go live starting September 22 on OnePlus.in website.