OnePlus launches over 7 new products in India: Here is the complete price list

OnePlus hosted its Cloud 11 event last night where the company introduced the new OnePlus 11 5G, its first Android tablet called OnePlus Pad, the second-generation OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and an 81 Pro mechanical keyboard. Additionally, the company has introduced OnePlus 11R, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2R TWS earbuds specifically for the Indian market.

OnePlus says the company follows a "1 + 4 + X" product strategy, with smartphones being the core product. Customers can expand the ecosystem by connecting their smartphone with a TV, tablet, earbuds, and wearables. While many tech companies offer laptops for further product integration, OnePlus does not currently sell PCs in India. The "X" represents additional OnePlus devices aimed at enhancing productivity and lifestyle, such as smart bulbs, keyboards, styluses, and other AIoT-enabled products.

Now, some of these newly-launched devices will be available for purchase in India this month, while some will be available in April. In this article, we are taking a look at India-specific prices of the new OnePlus products, their availability details, and specifications.

OnePlus 11 5G

The new OnePlus 11 5G comes with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and display. The phone also supports 100W wired charging, and there's a 5,000mAh battery. OnePlus has continued its partnership with Hasslebald, and the OnePlus 11 5G has three cameras (50-megapixel + 48-megapixel ultra-wide + 32-megapixel telephoto) on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

-OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): Rs 56,999

-OnePlus 11 5G (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 61,999

It is available to pre-order on OnePlus Store App and Amazon.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R is a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G. It also comes with three cameras (50-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel sensor) on the back, but without Hasslebald-tuning. Other key features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Both new OnePlus smartphones support 5G.

-OnePlus 11R (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): Rs 39,999

-OnePlus 11R (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 49,999

The phone will go on sale on February 28 via Amazon and the company's official website.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2R

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with a dual-driver setup (11mm + 6mm) to offer a clean sound and punchy bass. The earbuds are touted to offer 39 hours of battery with the charging case and ANC (active noise cancellation) off.

-OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Rs 11,999

Sadly, specification and availability details of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R remain unclear. The earbuds will likely be a toned-down version of the Buds Pro 2, probably with a single driver set-up. The company has announced their India price.

-OnePlus Buds Pro 2R: Rs 9,999.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus' first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad, is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset, and it comes with 12GB of RAM. The tablet sports an 11.6-inch display with support for Dolby Vision. The speakers will also be Dolby Atmos-enabled.

-OnePlus Pad price: TBA (to be announced)

OnePlus is yet to announce the prices of the Stylo (stylus) and OnePlus Pad keyboard. The tablet will be available in April.

OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard

OnePlus also launched its first keyboard featuring mechanical keys. OnePlus has worked with leading keyboard brand Keychron to create a keyboard layout and connection that synchs with multiple operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux.

-OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard price: TBA

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is OnePlus' latest premium smart TV. It sports a 65-inch 4K QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making the TV suitable for gaming as well. The TV comes with a soundbar tuned by Dynaudio. The sound output is rated at 70W.

-OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro price: Rs 99,999