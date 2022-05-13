OnePlus Nord 2T is coming on May 19: Check out expected India price and specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly launch in some markets on May 19. The company posted the livestream of the smartphone on its official YouTube channel, which revealed the launch date of the Nord 2T. Though, OnePlus has now taken down the video for some reason. The listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The cited source claims that the brand is planning to launch three products on the same day.

On May 19, the company will reportedly announce the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds in the global markets. While the last two products have already been launched in India, the Nord 2T hasn't yet arrived in the country. The mid-range handset is also tipped to launch in India in the coming days. Here's everything we know so far about this 5G phone.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected price in India

The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to cost less than Rs 30,000 in India. The device was recently spotted on AliExpress site with a price tag of $399 (around Rs 30,900). As the device is also expected to launch in the European market, the OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to be priced at EUR 399 (around Rs 32,200). We will have to wait for a few days to know about the official price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Key specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2T has already been spotted on several platforms, suggesting the possible specifications of the phone. The device reportedly offers a 6.43-inch screen that supports Full HD+ resolution. The device has an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The leaks have suggested that the upcoming Nord phone has HDR 10+ certification as well.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The company is expected to offer the device with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It could arrive with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W charging support. Currently, OnePlus is offering 80W fast charger support with only 10R smartphone.

In terms of optics, the handset might have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, we could get to see a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.