OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite India price leaked ahead of April 4 launch

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's India prices have been leaked ahead of the April 4 launch. The new phone's design has already been revealed by OnePlus, but other details, including prices, are yet to be disclosed. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to come in two colour options, and we might see at least two storage configurations. Last year's OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was OnePlus' most affordable smartphone. However, the phone may not be so-affordable given the macroeconomic conditions.

According to the digital publication Pricebaba, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 27,999 (MRP). The company may offer a more affordable variant with 6GB of RAM. The report also notes that only the MRP of the product has been leaked, while the actual selling price could be lower. If we go by the naming scheme, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite should cost around Rs 20,000-bracket. Last year's OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G's debuted with a starting price tag of Rs 19,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option launched for Rs 21,999.

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch Nord 3 in India soon, which might cost around Rs 30,000. The company may consider launching OnePlus Nord CE 2 at around Rs 25,000.

With various Nord phones at different price ranges, OnePlus would cover more area than rival brands like Xiaomi and Samsung. The brand has been avoiding the sub-Rs 40,000 segment for smartphones to keep the status quo equal with sister brand Oppo.

Meanwhile, some leaks have provided a fair idea about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. OnePlus has already revealed its lime colour option. The official poster showcases three cameras on the back.

As leaks suggest, the Nord CE 3 Lite may sport a 6.7-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution. This is a much taller screen compared to the 6.59-inch display on the Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus may again use an LCD panel instead of the more advanced AMOLED panel. The display may continue to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. There have been conflicting rumours about the rear camera system. A leak suggests there will be a 108-megapixel primary camera, while some leaksters on Twitter claim it might be a 64-megapixel sensor. We will have to see if OnePlus will add an ultra-wide camera lens.

Other key features of the upcoming Nord CE 3 Lite include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This might be a game-changer for the segment as most brands in the Rs 20,000 segment offer 33W fast charging. However, iQOO's latest iQOO Z7 tried to up the game with 44W fast charging. The phone costs Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM.