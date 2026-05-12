OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite sale starts in India: Check prices, sale offers, and specs

OnePlus has started sales of the Nord CE 6 Lite in India on May 12, days after unveiling it alongside the Nord CE 6 on May 7. The Nord CE 6 went on sale on May 8, while the Nord CE 6 Lite is now available from today.

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The Nord CE 6 Lite marks the return of the Nord CE Lite series to the Indian market after two years, succeeding the Nord CE 4 Lite, which was launched in 2024. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, a 7,000mAh battery and two colour options.

Display and performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a 6.72-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, although the peak refresh rate is limited to gameplay in certain apps. For regular use, the display runs at up to 120Hz. OnePlus says the phone can support up to 90 FPS in shooter games and up to 144 FPS in runner games.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process, and comes with UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus claims the device scores over 10,30,000 on AnTuTu. For heat management during heavy use, it includes a 5,300sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

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Battery, camera and software

One of the key highlights of the Nord CE 6 Lite is its 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus says the phone can deliver up to two days of use on a single charge. The company also says the battery is designed to retain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity after six years. The device supports 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP main camera with support for 4K video recording and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 6 Lite comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification and runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android. It also includes AI photography features such as AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser and AI Reframe. Motion Photos with 4K support are also part of the package. Google's Gemini AI features are available as well, including Gemini Live, camera support and screen-sharing.

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Price, offers and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes in three variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 20,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs Rs 22,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999.

Buyers can also get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. This brings the effective prices down to Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

The smartphone is offered in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colour options. Sales begin on May 12 via Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. With a high-refresh-rate display, large battery and AI-led camera features, the Nord CE 6 Lite expands OnePlus's Nord lineup in India.