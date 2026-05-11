Fake Realme, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones seized in major Delhi Police raid

The Delhi Police Crime Branch have seized massive units of counterfeit Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones and arrested two individuals involved in allegedly manufacturing, packaging, and distributing fake mobile devices in the national capital.

In addition, the police also shut down two storage warehouses in Karol Bagh, which were allegedly used for packing and labelling fake smartphones. Another factory in Moti Nagar was sealed, where packaging boxes of these fake phones are being produced. In addition, over eight machines have been sealed, which were used to manufacture fake phones.

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#WATCH | Delhi | In a major crackdown and search-cum-seizure operation, a huge quantity of counterfeit products of OPPO, OnePlus and Realme brands was recovered. Two godowns located in Regharpura, Karol Bagh, where these fake products were being packaged and branded, were sealed.… pic.twitter.com/P5FYwtPrwj — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

According to an ANI report, the Delhi Police Crime Branch found a printing press and three storage warehouses that were allegedly being used in a counterfeit operation. These facilities were being used to print fake branding and labels, package counterfeit products, and

prepare them for distribution and sale in the market. The raid is said to be part of a broader crackdown on fake electronic products and other counterfeit materials that were being sold illegally. As of now, the police are saying that the investigation is still ongoing.

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