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Fake Realme, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones seized in major Delhi Police raid

Fake Realme, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones seized in major Delhi Police raid

The Delhi Police Crime Branch found a printing press and three storage warehouses that were allegedly being used in the manufacture of counterfeit smartphones.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 11, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Fake Realme, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones seized in major Delhi Police raidBe aware! Massive units of counterfeit Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones are being sold in national caption region.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch have seized massive units of counterfeit Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones and arrested two individuals involved in allegedly manufacturing, packaging, and distributing fake mobile devices in the national capital. 

In addition, the police also shut down two storage warehouses in Karol Bagh, which were allegedly used for packing and labelling fake smartphones. Another factory in Moti Nagar was sealed, where packaging boxes of these fake phones are being produced. In addition, over eight machines have been sealed, which were used to manufacture fake phones.

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According to an ANI report, the Delhi Police Crime Branch found a printing press and three storage warehouses that were allegedly being used in a counterfeit operation. These facilities were being used to print fake branding and labels, package counterfeit products, and
prepare them for distribution and sale in the market. The raid is said to be part of a broader crackdown on fake electronic products and other counterfeit materials that were being sold illegally. As of now, the police are saying that the investigation is still ongoing.

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Warning signs of a fake smartphone

  • Carefully analyse the packing of the smartphone, check for misspelt words, inconsistency in logos, or low-quality packaging.
  • Check "IMEI" by verifying it on the OnePlus or Realme/Oppo official verification pages.
  • Check the product authenticity, as brands have started to offer verification tools such as serial numbers or QR codes that direct users to official websites.
  • Check pricing and verify with the official brand website. In addition, be cautious of offers that sound too good to be true.
  • If you’re buying smartphones offline, then make sure to purchase from an authorised seller.
  • Lastly, if you spot a fake or receive a fake smartphone, then make sure to report it.
     

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Published on: May 11, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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