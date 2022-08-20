OnePlus Nord wired earphones tipped to launch in India in September, Nord smartwatch, and more on the way

It seems that OnePlus is not done yet and it is planning to launch a few more products. Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming on Twitter that OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new audio product as well as a few AIoT devices. While the company hasn't yet made an announcement regarding this, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming launches.

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones are tipped to launch next month. The launch date is still unknown, but we know the possible features of the product as it was recently launched in the European market. It will come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones could be made available in a single Black colour variant. The earphones are IPX4 rated, and they even have in-line controls with volume buttons. The rest of the details are unknown.

The earphones are expected to be priced lower than Rs 1,000. OnePlus launched the Nord wired earphones with a 3.5mm connector in some markets. The audio device is currently selling in the UK with a starting price of EUR 19.99 (around Rs 1,500).

Apart from the OnePlus Nord wired earphones, the Chinese smartphone brand is also expected to announce a Nord-branded smart band, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds. We could also see the launch of a smart measuring scale. The cited source is claiming that OnePlus is planning to launch more AIoT products in the near future.

A recent leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be on its way, and it might be priced at around Rs 5,000 in India. The company is expected to launch the device in two models. One of them could come with a circular dial and the other one a rectangular dial. If the company is planning to launch the devices, then we should hear more about them in the company days.