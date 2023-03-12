Open AI co-founder responds to Elon Musk slamming ChatGPT, here is what he said

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town ever since it launched back in November 2022. The AI chatbot's popularity kept growing each day and today, everyone's talking about it. The chatbot has also left people divided. While some feel that ChatGPT is a worthy addition and will help make their jobs easier, others think that its ability to carry out multiple tasks at lightening speed will cost them their jobs. The AI chatbot, which has been developed by OpenAI, is known for responding to queries in a human-like manner. However, at times, ChatGPT went too far and people called it extra 'woke'.

When Elon Musk criticised ChatGPT

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was one of the founders of OpenAI years back, has also criticised ChatGPT on more than one occasion. The Tesla CEO had previously slammed ChatGPT for being 'too woke' and had also said that AI being woke could turn out to be 'deadly'. He also termed ChatGPT's alleged bias towards conservatives as 'concerning'.

OpenAI co-founder responds to criticism

OpenAI's co-founder and president Greg Brockman, in an interview with The Information, has accepted Musk's criticism and has said that it is 'legitimate. "We made a mistake: The system we implemented did not reflect the values we intended to be in there," Brockman told the publication. He added, "And I think we were not fast enough to address that. And so I think that's a legitimate criticism of us."

Musk and OpenAI

Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI but had left the company in 2018. While some reports say that Musk had left the company as his other two firms, Tesla and SpaceX, were also working on AI technologies, other reports suggest that the Twitter owner had left OpenAI after certain disagreements. Whatever the reason may be, Musk is no longer associated with the company in any way and had let go of all his stakes in the company back in 2018.

In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release. Microsoft also launched its own AI chatbot, the new Bing, powered by ChatGPT's tech.

Musk had criticised OpenAI last month and said that Microsoft has turned the company into a 'profit making machine' and that OpenAI was never about profits.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he had written in a tweet.