OpenAI acquires tech talk show TBPN, marking entry into media industry

OpenAI is expanding into the media business by acquiring the well-known tech industry talk show TBPN (Technology Business Programming Network). It's OpenAI’s first move into media ownership, and it will come under the supervision of chief political operative Chris Lehane.

OpenAI’s CEO of applications, Fidji Simo, shared in a company blog post that the acquisition will “bring a team with strong editorial instincts, deep audience understanding, and a proven ability to convene influential voices across tech, business, and culture.”

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TBPN is a daily, 3-hour live talk hosted by former founders John Coogan and Jordi Hays. The show is streamed online on YouTube and X and mostly focuses on topics like tech, business, AI, and defence.

Over the years, the TBPN show has become a safe place for tech leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Marc Benioff, and Sam Altman to speak more freely about news, share opinions, and even break the news, in comparison to traditional media. Despite being acquired by OpenAI, TBPN will keep operating as its own brand, and the AI company will help it scale further.

TBPN is my favorite tech show.



We want them to keep that going and for them to do what they do so well.



I don't expect them to go any easier on us, am sure I'll do my part to help enable that with occasional stupid decisions. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 2, 2026

TBPN has been acquired by OpenAI!



The show is staying the same and we’ll continue to go live at 11am pacific every weekday.



This is a full circle moment for me as I’ve worked with @sama for well over a decade. He funded my first company in 2013. Then helped us fix a serious… — John Coogan (@johncoogan) April 2, 2026

Simo said, “A core part of this is editorial independence. TBPN will continue to run their programming, choose their guests, and make their own editorial decisions.”

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She further revealed that OpenAI will be leveraging TBPN’s r expertise in explaining and promoting ideas since they have a strong track record of helping brands grow online. They also understand where the tech industry is heading and that their ideas around messaging and marketing are impressive.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X saying that “TBPN is my favourite tech show.”

“We want them to keep that going and for them to do what they do so well. I don't expect them to go any easier on us, am sure I'll do my part to help enable that with occasional stupid decisions,” he added.