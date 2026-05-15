Apple–OpenAI partnership under pressure over ChatGPT expansion: Report

OpenAI is reportedly planning to take legal action against Apple over ChatGPT integration across the iOS ecosystem. The integration was expected to bring more paid subscribers for ChatGPT and to offer more critical roles across iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products. However, it did not give OpenAI the level of growth and visibility it had previously expected from the partnership.

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According to a Bloomberg report, OpenAI has begun preparing potential legal action against Apple. The report highlighted that OpenAI’s internal lawyers are already in talks with a law firm as they are evaluating different legal options that could soon be officially taken. However, before a legal action, OpenAI may send a formal legal notice to Apple accusing it of breaching its contract.

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Bloomberg quoted an OpenAI executive saying, “We have done everything from a product perspective. They have not, and worse, they haven’t even made an honest effort.”

Apple announced the partnership with OpenAI at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 event. Under the collaboration, ChatGPT became available across Apple platforms via Siri integration and Visual Intelligence on iPhones. This way, users can choose to direct queries to the AI chatbot.

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The deal was expected to benefit OpenAI in terms of users and new subscribers, and would eventually result in one of the world’s most-used mobile ecosystems. However, the recent reports suggest that OpenAI believes that the ChatGPT integration is too hidden inside Apple’s software, and users may have difficulty discovering or using the features. Lastly, it's generating far less money than OpenAI originally expected.

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On the other hand, Apple has shown concern about OpenAI’s privacy practices and standards. It is also suggested that Apple may not be happy about OpenAI pursuing hardware products. In addition, Apple has also partnered with Google to develop Apple’s next-generation AI model and expand its AI efforts.