Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which is the better compact foldable phone?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is an excellent option for anyone in the market for a compact foldable phone but isn't satisfied with Samsung's offerings. It's been a couple of years since the latter introduced its first Flip phone and hasn't really faced any major competition since then, especially in India. The arrival of Oppo Find N2 Flip changes that. For the good. The Oppo phone gets rid of the much-talked about crease on the inner display, packs a bigger battery and promises a fresh take on the outer cover display. Plus, it costs less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - company's latest flip phone.

I have used both these phones, took them with me on a short trip to London and I have a lot of thoughts to share. I have broken them into a few points, which are less about specifications and more about my experience with both these phones. Hopefully, the breakdown will help you make a better buying decision.

The charm of cover display

The biggest selling point of a flip phone is its cover display and things you can do with it. Both these phones use it differently. The Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED screen placed vertically on the cover while Samsung uses a 1.9-inch horizontally placed screen. Of course, the functionality remains the same - you can use it to check the notifications, add widgets or access the control centre. Apart from this, both phones let you set different wallpapers on the outer screen.

But, there is one particular reason why I found the bigger and taller display of the Find N2 Flip better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Now, I have never been someone who required a cover display to preview themselves before clicking an image. Come on, the job involves being on camera most of the time. So, I wasn't really using the cover display as a viewfinder as much, but started doing so recently, because the wife wanted to. Also, I realised that there are a lot of people who like seeing themselves while clicking a picture. That's where the vertical screen is more useful than the horizontal panel.

Basically, the Z Flip 4 shows a cropped version of the image you are trying to click. So, a lot of times the final image is very different from what I previewed on the cover display. That isn't the case with the Find N2 Flip. It also lets you make better use of the angles. Both phones support palm gestures, so you don't really have to tap a button to click images. Also, while using the Z Flip 4 to click someone else's image, the person has to be really close to actually see themselves on the screen.

Obviously, the bigger display also means that you have more screen space to interact with. It also shows you more information than the Z Flip 4.

Crease or no crease!

This is an interesting choice you have to make! Oppo's biggest push for the Find N2 Flip is that it gets rid of the crease from the inner display, which was probably the only flaw in Samsung's otherwise near-perfect Flip line-up. It's because of a slightly different hinge used by Oppo. It's not entirely a good thing. I will talk about it in a moment.

You still feel the crease while scrolling on the screen but, yes looking at a crease-less display does make up for a good viewing experience. It's hardly noticeable even at different viewing angles.

Coming back to the hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 feels more satisfactory to open and close. The hinge has better resistance than the Find N2 Flip -- in a good way. The Oppo phone, somehow feels, requires more work and polish. The motion is also not as smooth as the Z Flip 4. It's not like the Find N2 Flip is unpleasant to use, but the Z Flip 4 definitely feels more refined.

However, the Oppo phone comes with a marginally larger screen than the Z Flip 4. It also has 21:9 aspect ratio against 22:9 on the Z Flip 4. A marginal difference, but makes it easier to get use to the Find N2 Flip.

So clearly, both the displays have their pros and cons. Personally, I can live with the crease on the Z Flip 4 as long as it gives similar kind of assurance while using the phone.

That extra charge

This is the segment where we have a clear winner in the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Let's be honest, the battery has been a bit of an issue with Samsung's Flip phones. It tried to fix things with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but gains were marginal over the Z Flip 3.

Oppo, smartly, managed to fit a bigger 4300 mAh battery pack inside the Find N2 Flip which also reflects in everyday usage. The phone definitely delivers more battery backup than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In numbers, about 30 minutes of video playback on the Find N2 Flip consumed about 9 per cent of battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip's battery was down by 13 per cent.

The bigger advantage with the Find N2 Flip is 44W wired charging support against the 25W charging on the Z Flip 4. More points to Oppo for shipping the phone with an 80W charger while Samsung forces you to buy one.

Performance and multi-tasking

Oppo has tried to keep up with Samsung by using MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ SoC on the Find N2 Flip, which isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but isn't a mid-tier chip either. It might not the best suited for the high-end gaming experience, but I don't think anyone is buying a clamshell phone for that.

Even my use case with the Find N2 Flip was mostly limited to taking pictures, using social media, reading news articles, watching videos etc. The phone handled all of these with ease - no lags, no issues at all.

Both the Samsung and Oppo phones allow you to make use of the two-screen factor and multitask on the devices. You can open two different apps on each part of the screen, use gestures to activate split-screen mode and even open apps as floating window on top of the already running apps.

One of the interesting uses cases of both these phones is using the camera in split screen like the good old cam recorders. It allows you to pan and shoot videos in landscape. It's a handy feature for vloggers and photography enthusiasts.

All of these things work in a more or less similar way on both phones so there's hardly anything to choose here.

Close camera battle

Both the phones come with dual rear camera systems. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 relies on two 12-megapixel sensors (one wide, one ultra-wide) while the Find N2 Flip comes with a 50-megapixel main camera at the back assisted by an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor. On the front, the Samsung phone has a 10-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and the Oppo device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

- In terms of camera performance, both these phones surprisingly come really close. The first two images look very identical. The Galaxy Z Flip pictures have slightly higher contrast but both the cameras have captured pleasant images.

- In the 3rd picture you can clearly see that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a better HDR performance. It has handled the light well and has produced a sharp image. While there is a visible lens flare on the Find N2 Flip's picture.

- In the next picture, both the cameras have captured vibrant colours. The images look solid. But, when you look closely, the Find N2 Flip has captured the shadow on right part of my face while the Samsung phone has tried to counter that in post-processing.

- The 2x shots from both the images again come close. They have similar colours, details and sharpness.

- While there is not much to pick in the main camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a considerably better wide-angle camera. It captures more vibrant images with better details.

- Coming to the portrait shots, both cameras do well. The images are vibrant, have decent bokeh but, I prefer the Find N2 Flip because there is less post processing and pictures look truer to real life.

- Lastly, the selfies are decent too. Not too many differences to pick on.

I will put it as a draw here. Honestly, neither of these phones stand out of their camera. They mostly fall in the 'gets the job done' category. Both of them have their advantages and disadvantages. If you just want to click pictures for social media, the main camera on both phones should serve you well.

Which one to buy?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip wins in two categories - cover display and battery backup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has better inner display and build quality. There were draws too - in terms of performance and camera output. It's commendable that Oppo has come this close to competing with Samsung in its very first attempt. The fact that it is matching Samsung's software update promise further makes the Find N2 Flip an exciting device.

I honestly had a fun time using it, especially because of the fresh cover display. Ideally, I would have been happier had Oppo priced the Find N2 Flip more aggressively, but won't mind recommending it over the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

However, I would also recommend you to keep a close eye on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is selling for around Rs 60,000 with discount and offers the best value among the three.