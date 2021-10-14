Oppo K9s leaked in renders, its key specifications leaked ahead of launch

Oppo has a wide range of good phones in India but there are only a few of them. The biggest assortment of Oppo smartphones is available in China, where the company also runs its K-series. This series is getting a new phone called the K9s soon. Ahead of its launch, the K9s has emerged on shopping websites for pre-orders and, along with that, the full look and key specifications.

At least two shopping websites - JD.com and Suning - have listed the Oppo K9s for reservations in China. The listings show the K9s will come in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior colours. All three variants have been leaked in renders, so we have a clear idea of what each colour looks like. The renders show more details, such as a triple-camera system on the back and a punch-hole design on the display. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button on the side.

The design of the Oppo K9s is pretty similar to other K-series phones, so what would actually differentiate is its specifications. We have got to learn only about the key specifications of the K9s right now, thanks to the listings. The Oppo K9s will have a 64-megapixel primary rear camera while the other two cameras will include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The listing also revealed the Oppo K9s will come with a 6.59-inch LTPS Full-HD+ 120Hz display. It will rock the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. For storage, there may be only 128GB available, however, with support for a microSD card. The Oppo K9s may feature a 4880mAh battery with 30W fast charging, which means you will not have to wait much longer for it to charge. The phone will run the Android 11 operating system, according to the listings. The Oppo K9s may also feature an X-axis linear motor for gaming.

This is not the full list of specifications, but that is what the event is for. Oppo has not announced a date for the launch yet, but since the pre-orders have begun, it may be only a matter of few days for the announcement. Oppo's upcoming K9s is coming to the Chinese market for now, and there is no information on whether the company will bring it to other markets. Oppo does not sell any K-series phones in India, so the arrival of K9s in India seems rather unlikely.