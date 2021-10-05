Oppo, Realme to launch Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and Realme UI 3 next week

Google's Android 12 is here and unlike before, smartphone companies are mostly on track with their versions of the software. Oppo and its spinoff Realme have announced they will launch ColorOS 12 and Realme UI 3 on October 11 and 13, respectively, globally. Both the software versions, only marginally different, will be based on Android 12, bringing features such as Material You design, new widgets, better performance and privacy, and an improved under-the-hood. Oppo and Realme will begin rolling out Android 12 to only their flagship phones, however.

Oppo's Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will be the first phone to get Android 12 after the October 11 announcement. This is for users in China. But if you are living in Malaysia or Indonesia, your Find X3 Pro should already be eligible for the ColorOS 12 beta build that is only a phase away from the stable version. Oppo has not detailed much about the new features for global Find X3 series users right now, but that is what the October 11 event is for. Since Oppo never launched the Find X3 series in India, there is no hope for ColorOS 12 to reach Oppo phone users anytime soon.

However, Oppo plans to roll out ColorOS 12 to more than 110 phones, covering over 150 million users worldwide. Oppo has also announced a major change in its Android upgrade policy for devices. All the flagship Find X series devices will get guaranteed Android version upgrades for three years, while there is going to be two years of Android version upgrades for the Reno series, the F-series, and select A-series phones.

Similarly, Realme is holding an event two days later to announce Realme UI 3.0 globally. The Oppo spinoff first made the announcement regarding Android 12 at its China event last month. Realme's OTA updates to its flagship Realme GT are expected on October 13, making the company one of the first OEMs to roll out Android 12. Realme is taking another step towards showing its commitment towards Android upgrades by shipping Android 12 out-of-the-box on the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 phone. Realme is hoping to roll out Android 12 to more devices soon, and the roadmap is likely to come out at the October 13 event.

As for Android 12, not even Google's Pixel phones have received the new version. Pixel phones are always the first set of devices to receive the new Android version, followed by rollouts from OEMs, such as Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Realme. Right now, only the AOSP version of Android 12 is available for anyone who wants to download it.