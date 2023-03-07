Oppo Reno 8T 5G: 3 reasons to buy, 2 reasons to skip

Oppo phones are generally known for their exquisite design and solid camera. And while the Reno 8T that I have used and reviewed, might not be as flashy as the higher-end Find X5 Pro, this phone aims to provide that flagship sort of an experience in the mid-range price segment. With features such as a 10-bit 120Hz curved AMOLED screen, a 108MP primary rear camera, Android 13 software with 4 years of future OS upgrades and a lightweight form factor, the Oppo Reno 8T does manage to tick most of the core fundamentals. But, is this all enough to justify its price tag? In this piece, I give you 3 reasons why you should buy the Oppo Reno 8T and 2 reasons why you should not.

3 reasons to buy the Reno 8T 5G

1. Slim and lightweight design

There are no second thoughts that the Oppo Reno 8T is a well-designed smartphone. If looks were the parameter, this phone would surely score full marks. I have used the phone in the Sunrise Gold colour, which looks phenomenal. Especially when light hits the surface, and the spectrum of colours that you see looks simply beautiful. However, there's a black colour as well for those who prefer a more traditional look. The Reno 8T also features a protruding camera deco with two large housings, which makes the phone stand out in the sea of options. On top of this, the Reno 8T is a pleasantly lightweight phone and overall, Oppo has nailed the ergonomics of this phone. Long story short, if the design is something that is your top preference when buying a new phone, in that case, you won't be disappointed by the Oppo Reno 8T.

2. Reliable software experience

The Oppo Reno 8T features ColorOS 13 atop Android 13, and the software experience on this phone is great. But, what's even better, apart from the software experience, is the fact that Oppo now joins Samsung and OnePlus, as the company will be providing 4 years of Android OS upgrades for a bunch of their phones, including the Reno 8T. So, in terms of software longevity, the Reno 8T has got you covered until Android 17. But for now, I think ColorOS 13 is one of the key selling points of this smartphone. It's well put together. It feels light, snappy and smooth in day-to-day operations. Of course, there's a bit of a bloatware situation on this phone, but most of these pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, so great that Oppo gives an option there. And otherwise, ColorOS also has one of the best AODs on the market right now. I simply love the Bitmoji integration as well as the Insight AOD screen. Other than this, you also get a tonne of customisation options, such as the ability to change the fonts, colours, icon shapes and so much more. Then, you also get some nifty built-in photo-editing tools and the auto-pixelate feature is one of the most underrated and the best ones.

Overall, ColorOS 13 is fast and fluid, it feels light but at the same time, it's loaded to the brim with all the top features that you'd need. And as I said, the best part about this phone is the 4 years of Android OS upgrades.

3. 108MP camera is good for stills

The 108MP primary camera of the Oppo Reno 8T is one of the phone's key highlights, and the camera does not disappoint in taking photos, granted there's good light. And given good light, expect the Reno 8T to click some vibrant-looking images, with good dynamic range and crisp sharpness. Even portrait mode shots, for the most part, turned out really well in my testing and the results were just stunning. The camera does a good job of clicking HDR photos as well, although the phone does take its sweet time post-processing the image. But the end result is good, so that matters. Indoor shots are also handled well. However, I would suggest keeping your hands as steady as you can, in order to avoid any shaky output.

Finally, for the photos taken at night, well, the results are average if you're taking pictures in default mode. However, photos taken in night mode definitely improve the overall result. I instantly noticed that images taken in night mode were contrasty, the colours looked better, and the highlights were processed better. In terms of taking selfies, again, in good lighting, you won't be disappointed by the results as the phone takes some Instagram-worthy results.

2 reasons not to buy the Oppo Reno 8T 5G

1. Snapdragon 695 is old

The Oppo Reno 8T is powered by the tried and tested but now old chipset — Snapdragon 695. And as I said, it is a tried and tested chip, and even when it comes to benchmark scores, it performs exactly like a mid-range device should score. Even in the real world, performance-wise, I didn't face any issues regarding speed or fluidity. Apps open fast, the phone is able to handle all sorts of daily tasks such as texting, calling, browsing etc. without breaking a sweat. Even casual gaming, for that matter, is handled fine on the Reno 8T 5G.

With that said, not all is nice and dandy here, and one of the cons of this phone is that — I feel Oppo could've gone for, say, a Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 695 as this chip limits the camera to 1080p video recording. This means, yes, you don't get 4K video recording on this phone. And 4K video recording is something that I feel should've made the cut on the Oppo Reno 8T, since the company is marketing the phone as a camera-centric device, courtesy of the 108MP primary rear camera.

2. The pricing could've been better

The Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and this is also one of the reasons why I feel that a slight decrease in price would've made it a better proposition for the Reno 8T. See, on paper as well as in the real world, if you get the Oppo Reno 8T, with the Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, you will be satisfied with the phone's performance for the most part. However, given the 108MP rear camera is one of the key selling points of this phone, it is a little sad that we don't get the 4K video recording feature here. And then, in that case, the pricing part hurts even more. But, of course, if you have decided to get the smartphone, for the reasons listed above, go for it. You won't be disappointed. However, if you are having second thoughts because of the price, let me tell you that you are not wrong. As there are a few other smartphone options that are worth considering over the Oppo Reno 8T.