Oracle appoints Schneider Electric’s Hilary Maxson as CFO with $26 million equity, $950K base pay

After the massive layoff drive last week, Oracle has appointed Hilary Maxson as its chief financial officer (CFO). The executive has a background in infrastructure and energy, and brings more than a decade of experience to the company.

The new hire comes at a time when the company is spending big on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and is currently taking on a lot of debt.

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Maxson is stepping into the role from Schneider Electric, where she served as Executive Vice President and group CFO. According to the company’s regulatory filings, she will be joining immediately and report to CEO Clay Magouyrk.

“Hilary’s experience spans industrial, infrastructure, and software businesses—sectors where capital intensity and execution excellence are critical to success. Alongside Mike Sicilia, CEO, we are looking forward to working together with our new CFO,” said Magouyrk.

“I’m excited to join at this pivotal moment, and I look forward to partnering with Clay, Mike, and the broader leadership team to continue to invest with discipline and to translate this momentum into durable, long-term value for customers and shareholders,” said Maxson.

Also read: No meeting, no warning, just a mail: Oracle layoffs 2026 raise questions on process, pay, and scale

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In terms of her compensation, Maxson will be earning a base salary of $950,000 (approx. Rs 8.83 crore) per year. She will also get a performance bonus of up to $2.5 million (approx. Rs 23.26 crore) annually, depending on how well she meets targets. However, since she joined on April 6, 2026, which is close to Oracle’s fiscal year-end on May 3, her first bonus will be adjusted for the shorter period.

The company also reveals that Oracle will be covering up to $250,000 in relocation costs within 12 months.

In addition, Maxson will also receive stock compensation of up to $26 million (approx. Rs. 246.6 crore), of which 80% will vest over time, and 20% will depend on performance targets.

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In addition to her role as CFO, Maxson will also take on the role of Principal Financial Officer at Oracle, managing its financial reporting and disclosures. Douglas Kehring will step down from that role and will continue as Executive Vice President, Operations, to focus on Oracle’s strategic initiatives.