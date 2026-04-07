'No panic, no stress, no crying': Laid-off Oracle techie returns home, works as Uber driver

The first reaction for most people when they lose a corporate job is to panic, doomscroll into dawn, follow LinkedIn and other job portals like a hawk, and scramble for the next offer. When this Bengaluru techie was handed the pink slip at Oracle, his reaction was unlike others.

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Last week, Oracle laid off around 12,000 employees in India, making it one of the largest workforce cuts in the IT industry in recent times.

Employees were let go after a 6 am email on March 31, saying, “We have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day.”

What happened next surprised everyone, including his friend, who shared the story on X.

The user, who goes by Nayak Satya, wrote on X, "One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore. No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media. He straight away came back to his home in Bhubaneswar."

The return to his hometown might sound shocking to many, but he slept better at night than most employed people. How did the techie's hometown become his safety cushion during his trying times?

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According to Satya's post, the techie had postal fixed deposits worth ₹15 lakh each in two joint accounts. "One with his parents, and the other in his and his wife's name. He also had one in his kids' account. Together, these give him almost ₹28,000 in interest every month."

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Further, he had fixed deposits worth around ₹30 lakh, which gave him an additional ₹15,000 per month. At present, the techie is living with his parents and has immediately started working as an Uber driver.

"He has no EMIs and no loans for any metro city flat. At the same time, he is calmly planning to start a small business with the help of his parents. He never followed influencers, never did SIPs, and avoided all the modern financial hype. Pure old school vibes, steady progress and discipline."

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Sharing his biggest takeaway, the user wrote, "So folks plan in advance so when required you will never fumble. Biggest learning for me no matter how tough the situations always prepare with a smile."

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026

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Soon after the story went viral on social media, netizens were quick to share their takes.

"You should always have backup from Day 1," a user wrote.

A second user commented, "Even though he started working as an Uber driver, his mind thoughts would always be revolving around IT firms, how soon to land in another opportunity, even though it might not pay very high."

Replying to this, the original poster said, "Yes, of course, end of the day, he is a techie working since last 14 years."

A third user wrote, "That's a solid approach. Old school planning really pays off, no stress, just smart moves and family support. Respect to your friend for handling it so calmly."

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Another user said, "I was wondering, whether adding to FD will secure my future with small interest rates where as my friends do enjoy but this is an eye opener that, uncertainty does not knock at the door. So be it... Always save."