People with infinity tattoos are now owned by Facebook Meta? Not really but jokes are flying

Facebook's new name has kicked up a meme fest on Twitter. While some find the rebranding completely unnecessary, some have found opportunities to come with the most creative jokes on Facebook from their kitty. Facebook's parent company is now known as Meta and is denoted by an infinity symbol. Infinity is symbolic of something that is boundless or endless. Now the new Facebook symbol has sparked some concern among people with Infinity tattoos as they run the risk of snarky comments from friends.

People with infinity tattoos have been tricked into believing by social media that Facebook owns them (pun intended of course).

A Twitter user shared a picture of her hand with an Infinity tattoo mark on her wrist. She has captioned the image as, "Today more thankful than usual that I didn't get any infinity tattoo when I was 20. Sketch from 2012 attached. I wish this wasn't real."

Well, all of you people who have an Infinity tattoo on your body, you now have a connection with Facebook Meta whether you like it or not. Let's call it virtual connection and if you like Facebook and Meta, good for you. And if you don't? Well, you will be reminded of Meta, Facebook and Zuckerberg every time you look at your tattoo.

On a positive note, you can probably demand some special treatments from Facebook Meta for having the same logo as the tech giant. Maybe you will get free entry to the metaverse Facebook is making because they are already "branded" with Meta's symbol.

Facebook's rebranding also invited a hilarious reaction from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Who took to the micro-blogging site and joined the bandwagon against Facebook and wrote, "meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential."

This wasn't all. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez even likened Facebook's new name to cancer that metastasises. Sharing the link to Zuckerberg's announcement, Cortez wrote, "Meta as in "we are cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society for profit!"

Facebook's move to change its name in the middle of mounting controversies is being looked upon as a tactic to deviate the attention of users from the real issues that the social media site has been embroiled in. The other reason seems to be that Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg was too tired of his company being called a mere social media company. He wanted to broaden the horizons of the company so decided to change the name of the parent company. This is exactly how Google had renamed its parent company as Alphabet and bundled various other brands under it apart from Google.