Philips launches TWS earbuds, headphones, and party speakers in India, price starts at Rs 3499

Philips has launched a bevy of products in India on the occasion of Republic Day. The company has unveiled new TWS earbuds, headphones, party speakers, and more. The Philips earbuds offer a playtime of 18 hours on a single charge. The party speakers come with party light effects. Users can select from a variety of lighting patterns to set up the party mood.

Talking about the new launches, Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India, said, "Over the past two years, we have witnessed an increase in the demand for sleek & stylish audio products that are packed with innovative features. The new Philips audio range has been curated keeping these needs of our consumers in mind. With up to 35 hours of long playtime, noise isolation, and IP55 water/dust protection, the new headphones are the perfect companion while you train, work or simply want a break.

As far as the pricing of the device is concerned, The Philips TWS TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK are both priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available at special sale prices of Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,399/- respectively. The Philips TAA4216BK Sports Headphones are priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available at a special sale price of Rs 4,699. The TAX5206 and TAX3206 Party speakers are available at Rs 21,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively. These party speakers will be available at a special sale price of Rs 17,990 & Rs 11,690 respectively.

Philips TWS earbuds: Specifications

The Philips TWS earbuds are equipped with 12mm and 6mm drivers. The earbuds come with a playtime of 18 hours on a single charge. An additional charge of 15 minutes boosts the playtime by an extra hour, with its USB charging case for people on the go.

Philips headphones: Specifications

The Phillips headphones come with 35 hours of playtime. It takes a little around two hours to fully charge the device. To get two hours more of playtime, you can charge the device for an additional 15 mins. The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. The headphones come with a 3.5mm jack which lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players.

Philips party speakers: Specifications

The powerful speaker offers a playtime of 14 hours on a single charge. The speaker comes with changing party lights that can set the perfect mood for a party at home. The speaker features a trolley design.