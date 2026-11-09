PM Modi speaks with Zelenskyy, says India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026

The two leaders also discussed steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation across sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

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Must Read: Marco Rubio reveals what Russia wants to end the Ukraine war: All of Donetsk

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a war since February 24, 2022.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russia was demanding control of the entire Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war, while Ukraine was refusing to surrender its remaining territory.

In an interview with Breitbart News in October, Rubio said Moscow controlled all but around 11% of Donetsk, including a heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive line in the remaining area.

"The core of this conflict is that Russia demands all of Donetsk, including that defensive line as part of their territory. That's what they've defined as victory," Rubio said. "And Ukraine has said we can't give up that 11% that's remaining of Donetsk because that defensive line is our last defensible line."

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He said the territorial dispute remained the central obstacle to a negotiated settlement.

Previous Modi-Zelenskyy talks

The latest conversation follows a meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy on June 17, 2026, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

During that meeting, the two leaders discussed efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, including industrial partnerships and joint projects.

Modi reiterated India's support for peace, while Zelenskyy stressed the importance of India's role in international diplomatic efforts.

Before that, the two leaders spoke by telephone on August 30, 2025, when Modi reaffirmed India's support for an early and peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Prime Minister also visited Kyiv in August 2024, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

India has consistently maintained that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through diplomacy rather than military confrontation.