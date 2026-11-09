Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegations when asked about reports involving Huang, who admitted on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

"We have already responded to this. The so-called claim of 'Chinese spies' is completely groundless and is nothing but a smear against China," Guo said.

When asked to comment on claims that the woman linked to #NvidiaCEO #JensenHuang, who admitted to an extramarital affair on Sunday, works for Chinese intelligence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that “we have already responded to this. The so-called claim of ‘Chinese spies’ is completely groundless and is nothing but a smear against China.” — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 9, 2026

The controversy follows reports by The New York Times that US intelligence agencies had identified Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and business executive, as someone allegedly gathering information for Beijing.

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According to the newspaper, Alice Huang developed a close relationship with the Nvidia chief. The two are not related.

Read More: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

Nvidia launches independent investigation

Nvidia's board of directors announced on Sunday that it was investigating reports that Huang had been the "target of a foreign intelligence effort."

The company said an independent committee, assisted by outside counsel, would examine the allegations. However, it maintained that it had no evidence suggesting sensitive information had been compromised.

The board said it had "no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but the inquiry would examine all available information.

It added that Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it."

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Huang, 63, will remain CEO during the investigation.

Jensen Huang admits extramarital affair

In a letter to Nvidia employees obtained by The Associated Press, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

"Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life," Huang wrote. "My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility."

The Nvidia founder said he took "full responsibility" for his actions and pledged to cooperate with the board's investigation.

"I love our country and our company," Huang said. "I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security."

Do Checkout: 'I am deeply sorry': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, seeks to rebuild trust; Read his full memo here

Who is Alice Huang?

According to The New York Times, Alice Huang previously worked as a television reporter in China before becoming a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

The company has emerged as a major Nvidia customer in Southeast Asia, purchasing more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years, the newspaper reported.

US intelligence agencies reportedly concluded that Alice Huang had been passing information to Beijing. Those allegations have not been publicly established, and China has denied them.

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Nvidia's advanced AI chips have been at the centre of US-China technology tensions, with Washington restricting exports of sophisticated processors to China.