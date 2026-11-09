Honasa Q2: CLSA retains 'Hold' call, check target price post Q2 earnings

Brokerage CLSA has raised its target price on Honasa Consumer Ltd to Rs 506 from Rs 505 earlier, while maintaining its 'Hold' rating on the stock following the company's September quarter results. The brokerage said the company's sales grew 36% year-on-year (YoY), while Ebitda increased 95%, supported by stronger growth across brands and sales channels. It also highlighted improving margins and better-than-expected operating performance.
Honasa Consumer reported sales growth of 35.9% YoY in Q2 FY27, slightly ahead of the growth indicated in its business update. Ebitda increased 95% YoY, with its margin expanding 385 basis points to 12.7%. The company's Ebitda was 8% above CLSA's estimates and 16% higher than consensus expectations. However, the margin remained 60 basis points below the brokerage's estimate, largely due to a gross margin shortfall of 36 basis points.