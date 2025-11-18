‘Please update Arattai’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to users ahead of big encryption rollout tonight

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has urged users to update the Arattai messaging app “from the Play Store/App Store” ahead of a major shift to end-to-end encryption (E2E) for text messages, which will go live on Tuesday night IST. Sharing the update on X, Vembu asked users to “please encourage your contacts to do so,” noting that the transition will only work if people update promptly.

He explained that Arattai’s new encrypted messaging system will activate only when both participants in a chat are on the latest version.

“If you are on the latest Arattai version and your contact is on the latest version, you will only be able to use end-to-end encrypted chat with that contact,” he wrote. Once encryption is enabled, Arattai will automatically generate a new encrypted chat session, while the older, non-encrypted thread will be archived. “The old chat screen will simply redirect you to the end-to-end chat screen,” Vembu said, adding that users will not be able to continue old conversations once the shift happens.

For contacts who haven’t updated, the older chats will continue working for a brief grace period. “You will be able to continue to use the old chat session… but only for 3 days.” After this window, Zoho will upgrade all users to the latest version, making end-to-end encryption “a system-wide mandate.”

Vembu added that group chats are not yet encrypted, with support expected “in a few weeks for groups of a certain size.” A backup feature for encrypted chats is also under development and should be ready “in about 2 weeks.” Until then, users restoring or reinstalling the app may not be able to retrieve encrypted chat histories.

Calling it “a big transition,” Vembu said the update lays the groundwork for several upcoming enhancements. “We have many more cool features in the works once we get through this big transition,” he wrote, suggesting that the encryption rollout marks the start of a larger evolution for the platform.

Arattai already offers end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls. Zoho says all Arattai data is stored and encrypted within India and emphasises that the app does not sell user data or run ads — a stance it often contrasts with WhatsApp’s advertising and Meta’s AI-driven personalisation models.

With the encryption update going live Tuesday night, Vembu’s message to users remains simple: update the app, remind your contacts, and prepare for a more secure Arattai experience.