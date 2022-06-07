Poco F4 tipped to launch soon, here is everything we know so far

Poco is teasing the launch of a new F series phone and it is likely to be the Poco F4. Past rumours revealed that the Poco F4 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, which launched in China just a few days ago. This has been the case with most of the Poco phones, rebranding existing Xiaomi or Redmi phones.

In one of the latest teasers, Poco revealed launching a new Poco F series phone without mentioning its specific name. Going by the rumours and leaks, the upcoming Poco F series phone is likely to be the Poco F4. Besides the global release, we believe the upcoming Poco F4 will make its way to the Indian market as well since the launch of the phone was also teased by the Poco India Twitter handle.

One of the latest teasers stresses on the company's "Everything You Need" philosophy, which could necessarily mean that the upcoming Poco F4 will focus on offering a seamless all-round experience, unlike its GT series, which focuses primarily on gaming.

If the Poco F4 is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, it will come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In that case, the device will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ E4 AMOLED display and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS support.

The upcoming Poco F4 is also tipped to be backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port. On the software front, the phone is said to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

In terms of design, the Poco F4 is likely to sport a similar appearance to the Redmi K40S, which has a few tweaks here and there. On the rear panel, the Poco phone is said to sport a triple rear camera system in the top left corner. On the front, the Poco F4 is said to feature a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter.

