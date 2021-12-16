Poco in 2021: Three smartphones that we liked

Poco went independent in 2020 and had a Covid-hit start to its journey. 2021 was different. It was the first full year of Poco as an independent brand - one that saw it launch limited but impressive smartphones. It finally put an end to all questions around the Poco F1 successor. In fact, we got two successors for the cult Poco phone - the Poco X3 Pro (just from the performance point of view) and the Poco F3 GT (the current successor). When compared to other brands, Poco maintained a cleaner portfolio. There were no Ultra, Max or Lite variants just for the sake of it. Instead, we had a total of seven smartphones spread across price points.

There were other milestones on the way as well. Poco emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand among the top 10 brands in India, as per an IDC report for the first quarter of 2021. It registered a 300 per cent Year-on-Year growth during the said period. There were a few disappointments too. We are yet to see the first Poco earbuds, as announced last year. Hopefully, we will see the smartphone maker expand to other categories in 2022.

For now, it probably makes sense to look back and see how Poco did over the last 12 months and what its best smartphones have been during that period. Well, I have picked three that I used and absolutely loved.

Poco M3

Poco's first smartphone of 2021 was also its best budget smartphone of the year. It's probably also the best looking smartphone at this price point. From any brand. The textured leather cover back, large camera module and smartly selected colour options make this phone look better than as it is priced. The phone was launched in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. Pick either Blue or Yellow and you won't be disappointed.

The front has a beautiful 6.53-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a really slim bezel and impressive screen-to-body ratio. There is a water drop-like shaped notch which houses the selfie shooter, and everything is covered with Gorilla Glass 3.

The triple rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The lack of an ultra wide angle lens is something you should consider before buying. Otherwise, the camera performance is top notch. Better than what we are used to seeing from a Rs 11,000 phone.

Poco M3 was priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999. It's a good phone with a high-resolution screen, great battery life, brilliant stereo speakers, cool looks and an impressive main camera.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. It was a head-turner back then. Now, it sells for Rs 15,000 and it's astonishing how Poco has managed to pull this off. There is a global chip shortage, components have been getting expensive and here is Poco selling a Snapdragon 8-series smartphone for Rs 15,000. You won't find another under Rs 25,000 either. In other words, it's the best affordable phone in the market if performance is your priority. The only downside is the absence of 5G support.

The phone looks similar to the Poco X3. It has a textured stripe running down the middle and a dual tone finish. The textured part has a glossy finish and catches fingerprint smudges very easily. The side strips have a matte finish and are slightly more subtle. The phone is big and bulky because of all the hardware that went in. It's not ideal for people with small hands. The phone comes in three colour options - Steel Blue, Golden Bronze and Graphite Black.

The Poco X3 Pro sticks to the same 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel as the regular X3. The panel comes with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 with 120Hz refresh rate. The quad camera system includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor assisted by the 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Overall, the Poco X3 Pro isn't a disruptor as the Poco F1. But, it nails the value for money aspect, offering a top-level performance at a very aggressive price point.

Poco F3 GT

The last phone on this list is my favourite - Poco F3 FT. An affordable alternative to the Asus ROG Phone 5, the Poco F3 GT appeals more to the gamers but, is an excellent mid-premium phone as well. It is definitely the most premium and best-looking smartphone by Poco. The Poco F3 GT comes with a matte finish and the Gunmetal Silver colour variant I got for review is an absolute stunner.

The smartphone features two maglev triggers for gaming. These come with a magnetic lock and pop-up when you unlock them. Poco has used physical triggers on the phone, which means you can actually press them and I kind of liked the feel while gaming. The shoulder triggers have good tactility and are very responsive. Poco has also used RGB LED inside the smartphone's camera module and they make the phone look cool.

The Poco F3 GT uses a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch response rate. This is a 10-bit panel and great for streaming content. The triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco F3 GT price starts at Rs 26,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone will cost Rs 30,999.