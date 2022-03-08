Realme 9 5G series event on March 10: Phones, smartwatch, and everything else expected to launch

Realme has scheduled the launch of its products for March 10. The upcoming event could be the company's first big event of this year, where we could see the launch of at least two new phones, a new smartwatch, a new neckband, and possibly a new streaming stick. Realme has been revealing the details of these products to create hype around them, and from the teasers that the company has shared, each upcoming product looks good.

First, there are two new 5G phones coming. One is the Realme 9 5G and the other one is the Realme 9 SE 5G. The latter is going to be the company's first SE phone. The company has not revealed what SE stands for, but if we were to speculate, it could either be Special Edition or Speed Edition. A lot of other brands have SE models in their phone lineups, and they are mostly meant for the masses. In other words, they are usually cheaper than the marquee model in the series.

Realme has revealed that the Realme 9 SE will come with a 144Hz display, which means it could be a gaming phone. Realme has not said what panel this phone uses, but it is good to know that gamers have something worth looking forward to. The 9 SE is also going to come with a Dimensity 810 processor, while the 9 5G will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Both phones will come with multiple cameras and side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Coming to Realme's IoT products, the brand will launch the Realme TechLife Watch S100 on March 10. According to the teasers on the Realme website, this upcoming water-resistant smartwatch will come with a 1.69-inch display, 12-hour battery life, a blood oxygen level monitor, and a body temperature monitor. The last one is the most interesting feature because only a handful of smartwatches come with this feature. Apple is also working on an Apple Watch with a body temperature sensor.

Then you have the Realme TechLife Buds N100 neckband earphones. Realme has mentioned that these neckband earphones will come with a 17-hour playback time, a silicone neckband, IPX4 resistance for dust and water splashes, and 9.2mm dynamic drivers for bass-rich sound. The neckband will come in two colours; black and grey.

Realme could also launch a new Google TV Stick at the event, but the details about it are not available. The new Google TV Stick could be the non-4K version of the Realme 4K Smart Google TV stick that was launched last year.