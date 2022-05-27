Realme C30 key details revealed, India launch expected in June

Realme C30 is reportedly in the making right now and a new leak suggests its launch may not be far away. The upcoming Realme phone has been spotted on various platforms that provide certificates for electronics before they hit the market. The Realme C30 is now certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and TUV Rheinland.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, these listings for the Realme C30 give away some key details about the phone. First, they confirmed that the C30 will be a budget phone, which is obvious because it is a C-series phone. Then, they hint that the Realme C30 will be a 4G phone, featuring a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, WiFi, and Bluetooth. The weight of the device will be 181 grams while its dimensions, according to listings, will be 164.1x75.53x8.48mm.

In case you did not notice, BIS is among the regulators that have provided the upcoming Realme certificates. The BIS listing lists the phone with the model number RMX3581 — the same as the ones listed on other regulatory platforms. The website of BIS reveals that the Realme C30 will be manufactured in Noida — possibly at Oppo's facility. It is, however, not clear if these units will be sold in India or will also be exported to other countries as and when the Realme C30 is launched.

A previous report suggested that Realme will launch the C30 as a budget smartphone sometime in June in India. It revealed that the Realme C30 will come with Android Go Edition, which is a trimmed-down version of Android and supports apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, Maps Go, and Assistant Go, among others. The Realme C30 may come with 2GB and 3GB RAM options, while the storage on the phone may be offered in a single 32GB option.

While the Realme C30 may take some time to arrive, you need not worry if you are looking to buy a budget phone right away. Realme recently launched the Realme C31 and the Realme C35 smartphones, both of which come with a GT 2 Pro-like design and good specifications. These phones have big displays, which you will like if you are into binge-watching. The processors are fast enough for everyday tasks and some light games, but you might not like them if you are looking for 5G on your next phone. The Realme C31 and C35 also have good cameras for their price.