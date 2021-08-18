Realme GT 5G quick review: Supercar design now on a phone

Realme's GT 5G is finally here and it is going to be the first choice of power consumers looking for a flagship phone for the lowest price.

When Realme launched the GT 5G for the first time in China, I was a bit sceptical about how it would feel in my hands given that papaya yellow and black colour combination. Having used it for around two days, I can gladly say the GT 5G feels just as posh as it looks. I talked about the design of the GT 5G before telling you about anything else because that is what makes Realme's 2021 flagship stand out from the crowd. It is a flagship, as I said, which means the phone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. With that sort of hardware, the Realme GT 5G is gunning for the top spot in the premium market, while making sure customers buy it because it is the most affordable flagship phone.

Realme's new GT 5G ticks nearly all the right boxes when it comes to a phone that aims to undercut the likes of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend. I used the phone for some time and I think the GT 5G is promising, at least on the hardware side of things. Here is my first impression of the Realme GT 5G.

The Realme GT 5G's design is something that you have not seen before on a smartphone. Sure, you have seen it on the Ford GT Supercar, but that is a supercar. The Realme GT 5G is inspired by that design and I think it looks excellent on a phone. Since it is a premium phone, Realme has made sure it feels that way too. You have a dual-tone vegan leather material on the phone's Racing Yellow colourway, which I think will sell the most. The phone is thin and fits in my hands well. I am not sure if holding the phone for extended times is going to be comfortable at this point, but I will let you know about my experience in my review.

The best thing about the Realme GT 5G is the 3.5mm headphone jack because, even though it does not make a big difference anymore, given how people are increasingly adopting wireless earphones, it is a joy to have it. But this does not mean it is there only for posturing. The 3.5mm headphone jack will keep gamers happy because they need as low latency as they can when playing a game. Since the GT 5G uses the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it will undoubtedly offer one of the best gaming experiences on a phone, similar to what you would find on phones such as the OnePlus 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. I am not sure about the gaming performance just as yet, but my review will cover it.

The display on the Realme GT 5G is a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. I think that is good enough for most users, as well as for gamers. Scrolling and swiping on the phone feel smooth and the brightness and colours are on point. I did not spend much time watching anything on the display, but I did play a YouTube video and it looked good. Even though there is nothing to complain about here, I feel Realme could have strived a bit harder and used a curved display here. That is only because it is the best phone by Realme this year and the company should have put out all the stops, even if it meant an increase of Rs 1,000 over the price.

How good the display will be over a bit longer is something my review will tell you.

On the back, the 64-megapixel camera is the standard one that you would find on most flagships. Accordingly, I think the performance of this sensor is going to be good. I have yet to test that, however. There are two more cameras on the back of the phone, as well as a 16-megapixel camera on the front. I will tell you more about the cameras in my review. Coming to the battery, the Realme GT 5G packs a 4500mAh battery that the company says supports various modes according to how the user wants the phone to work. Of course, the thing at play is the software here, which, frankly, is not the best one out there because of the unwanted apps galore. The battery supports 65W fast charging, so that is something that customers will appreciate because it can charge your phone entirely in just a little over 30 minutes.

The Realme GT 5G costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant. I think this is the perfect price for a phone that brings so much to the table. I will give you more reasons to buy this phone in my review, but until then, be assured that GT 5G is on its way to be the flagship killer.