Realme GT Master Edition may be company's Snapdragon 870 phone, launch expected next month

Realme X9 Pro has been in the news for quite some time as the company's first phone that will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. However, now, rumours are rife that the Snapdragon 870-powered phone may be called the GT Master Edition, and not the X9 Pro. Realme's vice president Wang Wei Derek has also shared an image of what looks like the retail box of the Realme GT Master Edition and teased that the launch may take place next month.

The image that Wei Derek shared on Weibo also shows off the Realme Book laptop that the company confirmed earlier this month. The laptop is kept behind the phone's retail box and is not in focus, but what this image highlights is maybe the Realme Book and the Realme GT Master Edition come in July. Mind you, the name of the phone -- Realme GT Master Edition -- is not confirmed yet. The Realme executive has not shared anything else about the Realme Book and the Realme GT Master Edition. This includes their specifications, but we have rumours telling us what to expect from the two products.

Source: Weibo

The Realme GT Master Edition, aka the Realme X9 Pro, may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It may have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This phone may come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There may not be support for a microSD card on this phone. The Realme GT Master Edition may sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. There may be a 32-megapixel selfie camera on this phone. The Realme GT Master Edition may come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

As for the Realme Book laptop, a previous report suggested a 3:2 ratio display, an aluminium build, and stereo speakers on the underbody. Realme has confirmed the Realme Book will either come with or upgradable to Windows 11 as and when Microsoft begins rolling it out. The launch date for the Realme Book is not available yet, but the company has opened a co-development programme for the laptop, inviting users to submit design entries.

Realme has hinted at a launch next month, and it is possible that both Realme Book and Realme GT Master Edition will see the light of day in July. We will find out more about Realme's plans in the coming days.