Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition first sale in India today: Price, specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition which was launched especially for Marvel fans is all set to go on its first sale today. Although there are no significant changes in the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Thor Edition of the phone. The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes with a premium gift box that includes realme GT NEO 3 150W smartphone, as well as customised Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin.The smartphone takes on the Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge and iQOO 9 Pro.

With the Realme GT Neo 3, buyers will get to choose from two charging options, including 150W and 80W. If you want blazing fast charging speed, you can opt for 150W, but even 80W fills up the juice pretty fast. So let us have a look at the specifications and price of the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition: Price and availability

Realme GT Neo 3 150 W Thor: Love & Thunder Limited Edition has been launched at Rs 42, 999 for 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Buyers will get a discount of Rs 3000 on prepaid orders. The smartphone is offered in Nitro Blue colour. The Realme GT Neo 3 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores starting at 12 noon today.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition: Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition features a 6.7-inch display with an AMOLED panel that has a Full-HD resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. The display also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor that uses a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.The Realme GT Neo 3 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

In the camera department, Realme GT Neo 3 features a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera that sits inside the punch-hole at the display's dead centre.The Realme GT Neo 3 houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399