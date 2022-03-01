Realme GT Neo 3 to pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, launch soon

Realme GT Neo 3 will be among the first phones to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, the company has announced. The GT Neo 3 will be the next major smartphone from the brand and even though it will not match the level of performance that the ultra-premium GT 2 Pro offers, it will likely take on phones such as Asus 8z and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that were launched in India recently.

"MediaTek has always been one of Realme's most important collaborators. Realme has already started the development of Realme GT Neo 3 a few months ago, and will deliver a real high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world", said Madhav Sheth, vice president of Realme and president of Realme International Business Group.

Although Realme has not yet confirmed when it will launch the GT Neo 3, it is leaving no stone unturned to create hype around it. It has begun revealing details about the phone and if you believe Realme, the GT Neo 3 will appeal to gamers. At the MWC 2022, Realme said the GT Neo will be its first phone to come with the 150W UltraDart Charge technology that can fill half the battery in just 5 minutes. That is good news for people who prioritise fast charging while looking at the phone's specifications.

The GT Neo 3 will arrive as a powerful phone. Some early rumours have said that it will be focused on gaming. You may think that most Realme phones are good for gaming, but this time it will be different. If rumours are anything to go by, the GT Neo 3 will be a high-specced phone dedicated to gaming. It may come with dual USB-C ports, things like air triggers that help you fire at your enemies in games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and a nerdy design - very similar to the looks of Asus ROG Phones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor will rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which was the flagship processor for last year's premium Android phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5.

MediaTek's new mobile platform comes with four Cortex-A78 cores that run at a maximum frequency of 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores that have a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The first four cores are focused on performance, while the rest four are efficiency cores that focus on conserving the phone's power by handling less intensive tasks such as playing music or using a calculator. For graphics, the Dimensity 8100 chipset uses an Arm G610 MC 6 GPU, which MediaTek says will provide "flagship-level GPU performance with enhanced efficiency."

ALSO READ | Lenovo Legion 7i review: Good choice for gamers and creators

ALSO READ | Nokia could be planning Nokia 10 with Google Pixel-like features

ALSO READ | Nokia Android 11 updates are great but it needs better phones now