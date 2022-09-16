Realme GT Neo 3T with 80W fast charging, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

Realme has launched the Realme GT Neo 3T in India, which is a new toned-down iteration of the Realme GT Neo 3. The phone looks more or less similar to its sibling in terms of design, but there are notable differences in specifications. For instance, the phone now comes with a Qualcomm chipset and 80W fast charging. Customers will get three colour options and three storage modes.

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets three colourways - Dash White, Drifting Yellow, and Shade Black and three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 29,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 31,999, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 33,999.

Its first sale is scheduled for September 23 via Flipkart and official Realme channels. Realme says the phone will be available with sale offers worth up to Rs 7,000, and the effective price could be down to Rs 22,999.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

In terms of design, the Realme GT Neo 3T looks similar to the GT Neo 3 with slight tweaks in the rear camera module. Otherwise, it features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The company claims a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Realme claims the smartphone employs an 8-layer heat dissipation structure with the most thermally conductive substance found in nature to cover 100 per cent of the core heat source.

Its triple rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There's a 16-megapixel front camera, and the camera app comes bundled with modes like super nightscape mode and street photography mode. It will also be receiving the Android 13 update in October 2022.

The key highlight of the Realme GT Neo 3T is the 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Realme claims that the phone can attain 50 per cent in 12 minutes. It is also equipped to support 5G and Wi-Fi dual-channel network acceleration for faster internet access.