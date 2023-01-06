Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W ultra-fast charging to launch in February, company confirms

Realme has confirmed that its next-generation Realme GT Neo 5 will support a whopping 240W fast charging. Currently, select smartphones such as the iQOO 10 Pro support 200W and the device is assured to attain full charge in 10 minutes. Realme has not clarified the charging time, though the 240W charging tech may fully charge the Realme GT Neo 5 in around 7 to 8 minutes. The smartphone will debut in China in February and expand to other markets, likely India later.

Realme shared the development on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, and was first reported by Gizchina. As per the report, Realme would use a 240W dual GaN mini charging head to achieve the industry's highest power density of 2.34W / CC. For those unaware, a GaN charger uses gallium nitride instead of the more common silicon in its construction. This helps manufacturers make the charger more energy-efficient, smaller, and effective.