Realme Narzo 30 Pro now getting Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, here is how to update it

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is now receiving the stable build of Android 11. If you own a Narzo 30 Pro, you can now enjoy features such as an updated app launcher, chat bubbles, better drag and drop, several personalisation options, among other things. In a statement, Realme said, "Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customisation options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity."

The Android 11 rollout for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will happen in batches. This means that not everyone will get the software at this point, but over the course of the next few days. The Narzo 30 Pro is among the best 5G smartphones for the price of around Rs 15,000. Realme's Narzo 30 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is a good processor in terms of performance and gaming. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz display with 600 nits of brightness.

In a post on its community forum, Realme has said that your unit has to have one of these software versions for it to receive Android 11: RMX2111PU_11.A.35/ RMX2111PU_11.A.37/ RMX2111PU_11.A.39. The company has also detailed that there will be issues such as your phone warming up during the upgrade process, which is normal, because your phone is essentially upgrading the firmware.

To update your Narzo 30 Pro, follow these steps:

On your Narzo 30 Pro, go to Settings

Now, head to the Software update section.

If available, the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update will show up here

Make sure your phone has at least 60 per cent battery and is connected to high-speed internet

Now, start the download process

During the installation, your phone will reboot several times. Do not force power off or on or stall the process by doing anything else.

After the installation process, a new home screen with new icons and widgets will welcome you. You can personalise how you want your Narzo 30 Pro to look either during the initial setup or later from settings. You also get tighter security options on the Narzo 30 Pro.