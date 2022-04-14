Redmi 10A India launch date confirmed, price likely to be under Rs 10,000

Redmi 10A is all set to launch in India later this month. After several rumours and leaks, the company has now confirmed the launch date of the 10A. The budget smartphone will go official on April 20. The device has also been teased on the Amazon India website, but we still do not have the release date yet.

The Redmi 10A is already available in China and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. The Amazon teaser shows a large display, big battery, and RAM booster feature, among others. In China, some of the key features of the Redmi 10A include -- a 6.53-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Price in India (expected)

As per one of the latest leaks, the Redmi 10A will be priced under Rs 10,000. In China, the smartphone is available with a starting price of CNY 699, which roughly translates to Rs 8300. It comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is expandable storage support as well.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Chinese model of the Redmi 10A includes a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with expandable storage of up to 512GB through a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10A includes a 13-megapixel image sensor with Xiaomi's AI Camera 5.0 support. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 5-megapixel sensor inside the waterdrop notch.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The charger thankfully comes in the box. Some of the connectivity options available on the phone include -- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.