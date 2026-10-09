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Fusion CX IPO opens on Oct 14; check price band, issue size, biz profile and key details

Fusion CX IPO opens on Oct 14; check price band, issue size, biz profile and key details

NUVAMA1,757.70(3.74%)

Kolkata-based Fusion CX will open its Rs 702-crore initial public offering for public subscription on October 14.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 9:48 AM IST
Fusion CX IPO opens on Oct 14; check price band, issue size, biz profile and key detailsNuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Fusion CX, the Kolkata-based global business process outsourcing and customer experience management company, will open its Rs 702-crore initial public offering for public subscription on October 14. The price band has been fixed at Rs 275-289 per share and, at the upper end, the company is seeking a valuation of Rs 4,172 crore.

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The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 202 crore by promoters PNS Business and Rasish Consultants, which will each sell shares worth Rs 101 crore. The one-day anchor book will open on October 13, the issue will close on October 16, the share allotment is expected to be finalised by October 19, and the stock is scheduled to list on October 22.

Fusion CX had earlier proposed an issue size of Rs 1,000 crore in its draft offer document filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in May 2025. Sebi cleared the draft document in December 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,739, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,91,607.

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The company provides customer experience services across voice, email, chat, social media and messaging channels. It also offers AI data infrastructure services such as data collection, data annotation and labelling, and teleoperations. As of June 2026, it had a multilingual global network of 40 delivery centres and two sales offices across 13 countries.

Its business is focused on telecom and other utilities, high-tech growth and travel, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, and healthcare, which contributed 47 per cent, 14 per cent, 13.5 per cent, 12 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, to revenue in fiscal 2026.

Founded by Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, Fusion CX plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt, investment in subsidiaries, inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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For the year ended March 2026, the company posted a profit of Rs 169.8 crore against Rs 74.3 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose to Rs 1,818.1 crore from Rs 1,329.3 crore. For the quarter ended June 2026, it reported a profit of Rs 55.7 crore and revenue of Rs 490.4 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:48 AM IST
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