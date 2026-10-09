Fusion CX IPO opens on Oct 14; check price band, issue size, biz profile and key details

Fusion CX had earlier proposed an issue size of Rs 1,000 crore in its draft offer document filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in May 2025. Sebi cleared the draft document in December 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,739, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,91,607.

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The company provides customer experience services across voice, email, chat, social media and messaging channels. It also offers AI data infrastructure services such as data collection, data annotation and labelling, and teleoperations. As of June 2026, it had a multilingual global network of 40 delivery centres and two sales offices across 13 countries.

Its business is focused on telecom and other utilities, high-tech growth and travel, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, and healthcare, which contributed 47 per cent, 14 per cent, 13.5 per cent, 12 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, to revenue in fiscal 2026.

Founded by Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, Fusion CX plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt, investment in subsidiaries, inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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For the year ended March 2026, the company posted a profit of Rs 169.8 crore against Rs 74.3 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose to Rs 1,818.1 crore from Rs 1,329.3 crore. For the quarter ended June 2026, it reported a profit of Rs 55.7 crore and revenue of Rs 490.4 crore.